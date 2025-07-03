Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

