Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $391.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.85. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.