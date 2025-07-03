Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,699 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,340,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,448,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,319,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

