Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 132,375 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,375 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

