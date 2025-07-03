Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 219,035 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,719,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,035 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 407,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,897,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,011 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.