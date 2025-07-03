Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 29,447 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,556,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.