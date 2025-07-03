Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 34,155 Shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $431,868.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,100. This trade represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $49,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $61,780. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

