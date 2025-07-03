Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,353 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Integer worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Integer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ITGR opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

