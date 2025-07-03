Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 57,578 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $15,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $6,546,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $64.94 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

