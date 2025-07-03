Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,479 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.55% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,211,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 679,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $695.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

