Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,454 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,876,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,141 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,961,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 950,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 658,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.5%

PPT stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.