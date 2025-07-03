Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPS Commerce worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.8%

SPS Commerce stock opened at $139.94 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.