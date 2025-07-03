Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Up 0.9%

CLX stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.