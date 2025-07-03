Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 15.51% of abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Insider Activity at abrdn Japan Equity Fund

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

In other abrdn Japan Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,596 shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $54,235.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,515,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,019.06. The trade was a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,887 shares of company stock valued at $433,198. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

