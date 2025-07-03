Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $23,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,535.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ALLY opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

