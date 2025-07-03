Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 305,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

