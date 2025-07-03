Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.