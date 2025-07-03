Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,215 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,219,000 after buying an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after acquiring an additional 823,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $371,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 798,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.