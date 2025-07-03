Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. The trade was a 64.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,681,287.93. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ APP opened at $336.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.90. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

