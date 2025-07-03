Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,041 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 121.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

