Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Xylem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

