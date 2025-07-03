Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 515,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

