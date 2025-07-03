Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,947,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 897.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,962 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $583.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.54 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

