Amalgamated Bank Has $4.59 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $382.84 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.53 and a 52-week high of $393.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.65.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,037.52. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total transaction of $10,184,630.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,749,509.77. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

