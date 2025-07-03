Amalgamated Bank Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 1.4%

FHN opened at $21.79 on Thursday. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.