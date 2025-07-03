Amalgamated Bank Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 483,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 263,622 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,137,000 after acquiring an additional 136,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 339,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

