Amalgamated Bank Has $5.28 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,926,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NBIX opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

