Amalgamated Bank Has $5.37 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after buying an additional 290,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,563 shares of company stock worth $9,462,628 over the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $206.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

