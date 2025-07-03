Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

