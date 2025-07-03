Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ATO opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

