Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $123.50 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,958,704.53. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

