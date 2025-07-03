Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $15,430,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $397.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total value of $3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,516,908.25. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total value of $2,619,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,180 in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.