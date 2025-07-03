Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

