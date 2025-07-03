Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

