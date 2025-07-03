Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $328,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

