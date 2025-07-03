Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.18 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

