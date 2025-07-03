Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 183,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,258,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 343,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $479.62 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $490.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.97.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

