Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 29.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $213.85 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

