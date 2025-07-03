Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,038 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ MANH opened at $198.71 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
