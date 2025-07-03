Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,364 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.9%

RGLD stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.