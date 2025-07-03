Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,419 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,958,480. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.01. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.