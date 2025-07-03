Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,495 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after buying an additional 207,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after buying an additional 127,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,980,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

NYSE OC opened at $145.70 on Thursday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

