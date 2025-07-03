Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,065 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.