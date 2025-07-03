Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,459 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Crown by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Crown Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $106.95 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

