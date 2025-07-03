Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $155,239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,956.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 465,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after acquiring an additional 460,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,250.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,171,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.