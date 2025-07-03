Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Amcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Trading Up 2.1%

Amcor stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 174.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 95,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after buying an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amcor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 175,731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11,326.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.