American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

