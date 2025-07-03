Analyzing Acorn Energy (ACFN) and The Competition

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Acorn Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acorn Energy
|$10.99 million
|$6.29 million
|6.03
|Acorn Energy Competitors
|$3.67 billion
|$265.22 million
|5.14
Acorn Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Acorn Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Acorn Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acorn Energy
|56.00%
|78.08%
|28.31%
|Acorn Energy Competitors
|-154.16%
|-93.85%
|-8.47%
Summary
Acorn Energy beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Acorn Energy
Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.