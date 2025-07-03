Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,085,000 after purchasing an additional 570,930 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

