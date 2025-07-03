Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Aramark stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

